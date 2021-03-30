State reports three deaths, 993 new cases

VIJAYAWADA

30 March 2021 23:36 IST

Guntur registers highest single-day tally of 198 cases

The State’s COVID-19 tally crossed nine lakhs and stood at 9,00,805 as 993 new infections were reported in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning.

Three persons succumbed to the virus during the period, taking the toll to 7,213. Each of the deaths occurred in Guntur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts.

A total of 1,00,121 infections had been reported since October 23, 2020. During the period, 76.24 lakh samples had been tested, and their positivity rate was 1.31%, the lowest for the samples tested to detect one lakh cases.

During the past 24 hours, 30,851 samples were tested and 3.2% of them turned positive. The overall positivity rate of the 1.505 crore samples tested stand at 5.98%. The number of active cases increased to 6,614.

With 480 more patients recovering, the total number of recoveries reached 8,86,978. The rate of recovery stood at 98.47%.

A majority (72%) of the new infections were reported in four districts, while nine districts reported not more than 50 cases.

Guntur reported the highest single-day tally of 198 cases. It was followed by Chittoor (179), Krishna (176), Visakhapatnam (169), Anantapur (49), Srikakulam (45), Kurnool (37), Nellore (35), Prakasam (30), East Godavari (29), Kadapa (18), Vizianagaram (16) and West Godavari (12).

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,25,310), West Godavari (94,525), Chittoor (89,686), Guntur (77,470), Anantapur (68,356), Nellore (63,040), Prakasam (62,510), Kurnool (61,523), Visakhapatnam (61,510), Kadapa (55,756), Krishna (50,221), Srikakulam (46,674) and Vizianagaram (41,329).