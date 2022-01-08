State reports over 800 new COVID-19 cases in a day again

VIJAYAWADA

08 January 2022 22:52 IST

Two deaths reported; recovery rate comes down to 99.13%

The State reported two more deaths due to COVID-19 and 839 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. The test positivity rate of the 37,553 samples tested in the past day was 2.23%. The daily tally was around 800 for the second consecutive day.

The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,503 and 20,80,602. The number of active cases jumped to 3,659 as only 150 patients recovered in the past day.

The recovery rate came down to 99.13% while the total recoveries stand at 20,62,440. So far 3.156 crore samples were tested and their positivity rate was 6.59%.

One death each was reported in Srikakulam and West Godavari districts.

Chittoor reported 175 infections in the past day. It was followed by Visakhapatnam (174), Krishna (79), East Godavari (78), Guntur (67), Nellore (61), Anantapur (37), Vizianagaram (37), West Godavari (35), Srikakulam (32), Kadapa (30), Prakasam (19) and Kurnool (15).

More than half of the State’s active cases were in Visakhapatnam (771), Chittoor (659) and Chittoor (476) districts, while Kadapa (96), Kurnool (69) and Prakasam (60) altogether account for only 6% of the State's active cases.

The disrict tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,95,392), Chittoor (2,49,408), West Godavari (1,80,266), Guntur (1,79,644), Visakhapatnam (1,59,622), Anantapur (1,58,460), Nellore (1,47,365), Prakasam (1,38,880), Kurnool (1,24,308), Srikakulam (1,23,841), Krishna (1,21,146), Kadapa (1,16,092) and Vizianagaram (83,283).