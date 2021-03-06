State reports more than 100 cases for fifth consecutive day

VIJAYAWADA

06 March 2021 23:41 IST

32 of 115 new infections and one death registered in Chittoor

The State has reported one COVID-19 death and 115 new infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. the lone death was reported from Chittoor district.

The State witnessed more than 100 new infections for the fifth consecutive day.

While the death toll increased to 7,173, the tally reached 8,90,556. The total number of recoveries stood at 8,82,462. A total of 93 patients recovered during the period.

The rise in the number of infections is directly proportional to the rise in the number of samples tested.

Samples tested

In the 24 hours, 46,566 samples were tested and 0.25% of them turned positive. In the past five days, 2.1 lakh samples were tested. So far, 1.418 crore samples had been tested with a positivity rate of 6.28%.

Chittoor continued to see a spike in infections as it reported 32 new cases in the 24-hour period.

It was followed by Krishna (20), Visakhapatnam (18), Kadapa (8), West Godavari (8), Anantapur (6), Guntur (6), Srikakulam (6), East Godavari (5), Kurnool (5), and Vizianagaram (1). Nellore and Prakasam reported no new case.

As many as 236 active cases, which was more than one-fourth of the State’s active cases tally, were in Chittoor district.

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,24,507), West Godavari (94,361), Chittoor (87,644), Guntur (75,783), Anantapur (67,801), Nellore (62,503), Prakasam (62,209), Kurnool (60,916), Visakhapatnam (60,113), Kadapa (55,407), Krishna (48,991), Srikakulam (46,257) and Vizianagaram (41,169).