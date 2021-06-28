State reports lowest tally, positivity rate in three months

A health technician collecting a swab sample from a person for COVID test at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Monday.

Active cases at 42,252, one-fifth of them in East Godavari

The State reported the lowest daily tally and test positivity rate in nearly three months. In the 24 hours ending Monday morning, 2,224 new infections and 31 deaths were reported across the State. It was the lowest daily tally in 83 days.

As many as 71,758 samples were tested and of them, 3.10% turned positive, which is the lowest single-day positivity rate in 93 days. The death toll increased to 12,630 and the cumulative tally reached 18,82,096.

The number of recoveries and recovery rate increased to 18,27,214 and 97.08% respectively. The recovery rate was above 97% for the first time in the past 11 weeks and the death rate remains at 0.67%.

The number of active cases was 42,252 and one-fifth of them were still in the East Godavari district.

Chittoor reported six deaths, Krishna five and East Godavari, Srikakulam and Guntur reported four each. Prakasam, Nellore and Anantapur reported two deaths and Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram reported one each. West Godavari, Kadapa and Kurnool reported no deaths.

After several months no district reported more than 500 new infections in a day.

Chittoor reported 409 new infections, followed by East Godavari (299), West Godavari (259), Krishna (222), Guntur (191), Kadapa (173), Prakasam (157), Visakhapatnam (122), Nellore (116), Vizianagaram (93), Anantapur (66), Kurnool (66) and Srikakulam (51).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,61,479), Chittoor (2,18,897), Guntur (1,61,709), West Godavari (1,60,637), Anantapur (1,53,602), Visakhapatnam (1,48,290), Nellore (1,26,888), Kurnool (1,21,760), Prakasam (1,20,532), Srikakulam (1,18,266), Kadapa (1,06,086), Krishna (1,01,054) and Vizianagaram (80,001).