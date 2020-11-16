State reports lowest single-day tally

VIJAYAWADA

16 November 2020 01:18 IST

While 1,056 new cases push overall count to 8,54,011, toll rises to 6,868 with 14 more fatalities

The State reported 1,056 new COVID-19 infections and 14 deaths in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning.

It is the lowest single-day tally of infections in the last four months. The daily positivity rate too is one of the lowest at 1.98% after testing 53,215 samples during the period. The overall positivity rate after testing 91.54 lakh samples is 9.3%.

The new infections and fatalities have pushed the overall tally to 8,54,011 and the toll to 6,868. The mortality rate remains at 0.80%.

The number of active cases has come down to less than 20,000 for the first time in the last four months and stands at 18,659.

Recovery rate up

With 2,140 persons recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has increased to 8,28,484 and the recovery rate has gone up to 97.01%.

The tests per million ratio has also increased to 1.71 lakh and the confirmed cases per million ratio has gone up to 15,993.

Anantapur, Chittoor, Krishna and Visakhpatnam reported two new deaths each while East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa, Prakasam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari reported one death each. There were no fatalities in the remaining three districts in the past one day.

Guntur reported 206 new cases, and it was the only district to register more than 200 cases. West Godavari, Krishna and East Godavari reported 154, 153, and 139 new cases. Three districts reported less than 100 cases, and they were Chittoor (87), Anantapur (70), and Visakhpatnam (57). Six districts reported less than 50 cases – Kadapa (47), Prakasam (37), Nellore (30), Kurnool (27), Vizianagaram (25) and Srikakulam (24).

The overall district-wise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,20,441), West Godavari (90,258), Chittoor (82,062), Guntur (70,996), Anantapur (66,173), Prakasam (60,951), Nellore (60,884), Kurnool (59,942), Visakhapatnam (57,295), Kadapa (53,615), Srikakulam (45,019), Krishna (43,197), and Vizianagaram (40,283).

East Godavari has more than 27% active cases (5,210). Krishna and Guntur districts (2,611 and 2,220) have nearly 26% active cases.

West Godavari (1,741), Visakhapatnam (1,439), and Chittoor (1,281) have nearly 24% active cases and seven other districts have less than 1,000 active cases.