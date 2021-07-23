State reports lowest daily toll in 100 days

Seven districts report no new deaths in 24 hours

The State reported 12 new deaths and 1,843 new infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. It was the lowest daily death toll in the past 100 days. The cumulative toll reached 13,209 and the cumulative tally increased to 19,48,592.

Only 70,727 samples were tested in the past day and their positivity rate was 2.61%. The overall positivity rate of the 2.39 crore samples tested so far remains at 8.15%.

The number of recoveries increased to 19,11,812 including the 2,199 recoveries in the past day. The number of active cases came down to 23,571 while the recovery rate slightly increased to 98.11%.

New deaths and cases

Seven districts reported no death in the past day. Prakasam reported three deaths and Chittoor, East Godavari, Kurnool and Nellore reported two deaths each. Krishna reported one death.

Chittoor reported 301 new infections. It was followed by West Godavari (235), Prakasam (232), East Godavari (222), Nellore (203), Krishna (157), Kadapa (128), Guntur (126), Visakhapatnam (84), Anantapur (69), Srikakulam (33), Vizianagaram (29) and Kurnool (24).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,74,651), Chittoor (2,28,212), West Godavari (1,68,335), Guntur (1,66,720), Anantapur (1,55,825), Visakhapatnam (1,51,474), Nellore (1,32,283), Prakasam (1,27,660), Kurnool (1,23,011), Srikakulam (1,20,117), Kadapa (1,09,483), Krishna (1,06,695) and Vizianagaram (81,231).