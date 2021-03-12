State reports highest single-day tally in two months

126 of total 210 new infections reported in two districts

The State reported one more COVID-19 death and 210 new infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning. It was the highest single-day tally in the past two months.

Chittoor and East Godavari districts reported a huge spike in the daily infections with 85 and 41 new infections respectively. The lone death was reported from Krishna district

The tally increased to 8,91,388 and the toll reached 7,180 while the death rate remains at 0.81%. The number of active cases further increased to 1,227 and Chittoor alone has 431 of them.

In the past day, 140 patients recovered and the recovery rate remains at 99.06% while the recoveries increased to 8,82,981. During the same period, 44,709 samples were tested and 0.47% of them turned positive. The overall positivity rate of 1.444 crore samples tested so far was 6.17% and the tests per million ratio reached 2.70 lakh.

Districts other than Chittoor and East Godavari reported not more than 20 new infections. Guntur reported 18 cases, Visakhapatnam reported 16, Krishna reported 14 and Anantapur reported 12. Among the districts which reported only single-digit new infections were Srikakulam (8), Kurnool (4), Kadapa (3), Prakasam (3), Nellore (3), West Godavari (2) and Vizianagaram (1).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,24,583), West Godavari (94,374), Chittoor (87,940), Guntur (75,848), Anantapur (67,841), Nellore (62,528), Prakasam (62,232), Kurnool (60,947), Visakhapatnam (60,198), Kadapa (55,446), Krishna (49,096), Srikakulam (46,287) and Vizianagaram (41,173).