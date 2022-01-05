State reports highest single-day COVID tally, again

VIJAYAWADA

05 January 2022 23:14 IST

434 infections, no death reported in past day

The State again witnessed a spike in COVID-19 infections and test positivity rate on Wednesday. In the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, 434 infections, the highest single-day tally in the past 68 days, were reported. The positivity rate of the 32,785 samples tested in the past day was 1.32%. No death was reported in the State in the past day.

The number of active cases also increased to 1,848 with only 102 recoveries in the past day. Active cases tally increased by eight hundred in just the past week from 1,081 on December 30.

The cumulative tally increased to 20,78,376 while the death toll remains at 14,499. The number of recoveries and recovery rate stands at 20,62,029 and 99.21% respectively.

Advertising

Advertising

Chittoor, Visakhapatnam and Krishna again reported nearly half of the State's infection tally in the past day. Chittoor reported 68 infections, while Visakhapatnam and Krishna reported 63 and 61 cases respectively.

They wer followed by Guntur (45), Vizianagaram (39), East Godavari (34), Nellore (30), West Godavari (30), Anantapur (27), Kadapa (13), Srikakulam (9), Kurnool (8) and Prakasam (7). Visakhapatnam, Chittoor and Krishna together have more than half of the active cases.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,95,201), Chittoor (2,48,987), West Godavari (1,80,150), Guntur (1,79,462), Visakhapatnam (1,59,176), Anantapur (1,58,354), Nellore (1,47,193), Prakasam (1,38,824), Kurnool (1,24,264), Srikakulam (1,23,762), Krishna (1,20,913), Kadapa (1,16,023) and Vizianagaram (83,172).