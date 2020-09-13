State reports 9,536 new cases and 66 deaths

East Godavari registers highest single-day tally once again

The State, for the third day in a row, reported less than 10,000 COVID-19 infections and fewer number of deaths in the 24-hour period ending Sunday morning.

With 66 more fatalities, the toll inched closer to the 5,000-mark and reached 4,912. On the other hand, the tally climbed to 5,67,123 with the registration of 9,536 new cases.

Active cases

A bulletin issued by the Health Department said that 10,131 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, increasing the recovery rate to 82.37%. While the total number of recoveries stood at 4,67,139, the number of active cases was put at 95,072.

The death rate continued to stay low at 0.87%. The positivity rate of the 45.99 lakh tests conducted so far was 12.33%. In the last one day, 72,233 samples were tested. The tests per million ratio stood at 86,139. The confirmed cases per million was put at 10,629.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate came down to 13.82% from about 17% a fortnight ago.

Showing no signs of abatement in the spread of infection, East Godavari reported the highest single-day tally once again.

The number of new cases and deaths (in brackets) was as follows: East Godavari (1,414 & 5), West Godavari (1,076 & 3), Chittoor (957 & 5), Nellore (844 & 7), Guntur (792 & 4), Prakasam (788 & 7), Srikakulam (733 & 2), Kadapa (585 & 6),Vizianagaram (573 & 4), Anantapur (521 & 7), Kurnool (441 & 5), Visakhapatnam (415 & 6) and Krishna (397 & 5).

West Godavari crossed the 50,000-mark in the infection tally and two more districts were close to it.

The district-wise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (76,808), Kurnool (51,625), West Godavari (50,474), Chittoor (49,398), Anantapur (49,306), Guntur (45,338), Visakhapatnam (43,848), Nellore (43,374), Kadapa (36,615), Prakasam (36,442), Srikakulam (32,230), Vizianagaram (27,946) and Krishna (21,274).

While Kurnool had the lowest rate of active cases (8%), Prakasam’s rate stood at 39% , the highest among the districts.