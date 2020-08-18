State reports 82 more deaths, 6,780 new COVID-19 cases

A roadside vendor sorting out masks at Gunadala, in Vijayawada on Monday.

VIJAYAWADA

18 August 2020 00:17 IST

East Godavari district continues to lead the tally

The State has reported 82 more COVID-19 deaths and 6,780 new infections, taking the toll to 2,732 and the tally to 2,96,609 as of Monday morning.

According to the health bulletin, the recovery rate crossed 70%. At present, there are 84,777 active cases with 2,09,100 patients, including 7,866 in the past 24 hours, recovering. The death rate is still at 0.92%.

Positivity rate

In the past 24 hours, 44,578 samples were tested and so far, 29,05,521 samples have been tested. The positivity rate of the tests conducted so far is 10.21%.

Prakasam district reported 13 new deaths, the highest in the State. It is followed by East Godavari (10 ) and Chittoor (8). Guntur and Kadapa reported eight deaths each while West Godavari and Srikakulam reported six deaths each. Anantapur, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Kurnool reported five deaths each, Krishna reported three and Nellore reported two deaths. East Godavari again reported the highest single-day tally in the State. It reported 911 new cases and is followed by Guntur (776), West Godavari (724), Anantapur (535), Srikakulam (527), Kadapa (523), Visakhapatnam (519), Nellore (481), Vizianagaram (462), Chittoor (458), Kurnool (372), Prakasam (357) and Krishna (135).

Anantapur crossed the 30,000-mark in tally and has the highest recovery rate.

The district tallies and their recovery rates are as follows: East Godavari (41,204, 63%), Kurnool (33,952, 78%), Anantapur (30,062, 81%), Guntur (26,915, 70%), Visakhapatnam (25,327, 77%), West Godavari (24,306, 77%), Chittoor (23,917, 61%), Nellore (17,645, 70%), Kadapa (17,331, 73%), Srikakulam (15,258, 64%), Vizianagaram (13,095, 48%), Krishna (12,479, 74%), and Prakasam (12,223, 60%).