State reports 8,096 new cases and 67 deaths

VIJAYAWADA

18 September 2020 23:54 IST

Rising recovery rate and decreasing daily positivity rate are bright spots

The State reported 8,096 new COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths during the 24 hours ending Friday morning. The infection tally, as a result, increased to 6,09,558 and the death toll went up to 5,244.

On the brighter side, 11,803 more patients recovered during the period, pushing the recovery tally to 5,19,891 and the recovery rate to 85.29%. As on date, 84,423 patients were undergoing treatment. The death rate stands at 0.86%.

The daily positivity rate of the tests conducted has been coming down gradually.

In the last 24 hours, 74,710 samples were tested, and only 10.8% of them turned to be COVID-19 positive.

The daily positivity rate had been dropping since September 4 when it touched 17.98%. The overall positivity rate of the 49.59 lakh tests was 12.29%. The tests per million ratio stood at 92,866 and the confirmed cases per million at 11,415.

Disturbing trend in EG

East and West Godavari districts reported over a thousand new cases each with the former reporting the highest single-day spike.

The new case and deaths in the districts are as follows: East Godavari (1,405 & 6), West Godavari (1,035 & 4), Chittoor (902 & 7), Prakasam (713 & 3), Guntur (513 & 6), Srikakulam (496 & 5), Krishna (487 & 7), Vizianagaram (487 & 3), Nellore (468 & 5), Anantapur (463 & 5), Kadapa (419 & 8), Visakhapatnam (371 & 6) and Kurnool (337 & 2).

Prakasam district’s tally has crossed the 40,000-mark, and it also has the lowest recovery rate of 70%.

The district-wise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (83,852), West Godavari (55,670), Kurnool (53,435), Chittoor (53,323), Anantapur (51,821), Guntur (48,393), Nellore (46,590), Visakhapatnam (46,057), Prakasam (40,156), Kadapa (38,744), Srikakulam (34,983), Vizianagaram (30,516) and Krishna (23,123).