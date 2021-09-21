State reports 8 COVID deaths, 839 infections

VIJAYAWADA

21 September 2021

1,142 persons recovered in the past 24 hours

Eight more people suffering from COVID-19 in the State succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours ending Monday morning, taking the cumulative death toll to 14,078. The State also reported 839 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 20,39,529.

The active caseload declined to 14,388 as 1,142 persons recovered in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate and total number of recoveries stand at 98.60% and 20,11,063 respectively.

Of the 42,679 tests conducted in the past day, the daily positivity rate stood at 1.97%. The total positivity rate in the State stands at 7.35%, with a total of 2.77 crore tests conducted so far.

Krishna and Guntur districts reported two deaths each in the past 24 hours while Chittoor, East Godavari, Prakasam and West Godavari districts reported one death each.

East Godavari reported 231 new cases in the past day while Vizianagaram reported no new cases. Anantapur district reported only one COVID-19 infection, while Kurnool reported four infections and Srikakulam five. West Godavari reported 13 cases, Krishna 36, Visakhapatnam 47, Guntur 75, and Kadapa 76 cases. Prakasam and Chittoor districts reported 101 infections each and Nellore reported 149 infections.

More than 50% of the active cases were in three districts including Prakasam (2,578), Nellore (2,343) and East Godavari (2,279). There were only 32 active cases in Kurnool.

The district-wise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,89,434), Chittoor (2,42,187), West Godavari (1,76,674), Guntur (1,74,881), Anantapur (1,57,508), Visakhapatnam (1,56,204), Nellore (1,43,719), Prakasam (1,36,076), Kurnool (1,23,975), Srikakulam (1,22,561), Krishna (1,16,388), Kadapa (1,14,349) and Vizianagaram (82,678).