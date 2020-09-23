State reports 7,553 infections, 51 deaths in 24 hours

Recovery rate goes up to 87.97%; active cases put at 71,465

The State reported 7,553 new coronavirus infections and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, taking the tally to 6,39,302 and the toll to 5,461, a bulletin released by the Health Department said.

The recovery rate increased further to 87.97% and the number of active cases came down to 71,465. As many as 10,555 COVID-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 5,62,376.

As many as 68,829 samples were tested for the virus and their positivity rate was put at 10.97% , while the overall positivity rate for 52.29 lakh samples tested till date stood at 12.22%. The tests per million ratio stood at 97,931, while the confirmed cases per million was put at 11,972.

East Godavari was the only district to witness more than 1,000 new infections in the last 24 hours. It reported 1,166 new cases and four deaths. The daily infection count and toll for the other district are as follows: West Godavari (989 cases and three deaths), Chittoor (902 and 8), Prakasam (672 and 5), Guntur (606 and 3), Kadapa (589 and 3), Nellore (556 and 3), Visakhpatnam (410 and 6), Vizianagaram (391 and 0), Srikakulam (347 and 1), Krishna (344 and 5), Anantapur (309 and 6) and Kurnool (272 and 4).

The death rate in Krishna district continued to be around 1.6%, while the same in Chittoor crossed 1%, with the highest 602 deaths. The death rate of all other districts was less than 1% and that of East Godavari was the lowest (0.55%).

Meanwhile, the infection tally in Guntur has crossed the 50,000-mark and that of Kadapa crossed the 40,000-mark.

District tally

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (88,935), West Godavari (59,697), Chittoor (56,117), Kurnool (54,491), Anantapur (53,651), Guntur (50,584), Nellore (48,684), Visakhapatnam (47,410), Prakasam (43,208), Kadapa (40,339), Srikakulam (36,574),Vizianagaram (32,210) and Krishna (24,507).

The number of active cases of all the infections reported till date was less than 5% in Anantapur and Kurnool districts.