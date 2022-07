State reports 599 COVID-19 cases

The death toll remains at 14,733

The State reported 599 COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The cumulative tally increased to 23,30,404 and the recoveries stand at 23,13,038 with 468 patients recovering in the past day. However, the number of active cases has come down to 2,633. Advertisement Advertisement The death toll remains at 14,733.

