State reports 58 deaths and 7,984 new COVID cases

A day after surpassing one-lakh COVID cases, the State again reported close to 8,000 fresh cases and 58 deaths during the past 24 hours as of Tuesday morning.
At 7,948 new cases, it was the third-highest single-day tally reported so far. The overall tally has gone up to 1,10,297 and the death toll stands at 1,148.
With the recovery of 3,064 patients in the past day, the number of recoveries went up to 52,622 and there are 56,527 active cases, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.
Meanwhile, the State has tested a record number of 62,979 samples in the past day and the capacity per day has been increased to the same. The State’s tests per million ratio at 32,761 is the highest among all the States.
Guntur’s death toll crossed 100 with 11 new deaths. Kurnool reported 10 deaths while Visakhapatnam reported nine. They are followed by Chittoor and East Godavari that reported five deaths each. Similarly, Krishna, Nellore and Vizianagaram reported four deaths each and Anantapur reported three deaths. Kadapa, Srikakulam and West Godavari reported one death each.
