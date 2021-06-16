State reports 57 deaths and 6,617 new cases

VIJAYAWADA

16 June 2021 22:54 IST

East Godavari only district to report more than 1,000 infections in 24 hours

The State reported 57 COVID-19 deaths and 6,617 new infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, taking the toll to 12,109 and the tally to 18,26,751.

The number of active cases came down to 71,466 with the recovery of 10,228 patients during the period. While the recovery rate stood at 95.42%, the number of recoveries reached 17,43,176.

Positivity rate

The daily positivity rate of the 1,01,544 samples tested was 6.52%. The overall positivity rate remained at 8.81%.

After a long time, no district reported double-digit deaths in a day. Chittoor and Guntur reported nine deaths each. They were followed by Anantapur, East Godavari, Krishna and Srikakulam (5 each), Visakhapatnam and West Godavari (4 each), Kurnool (3), and Kadapa, Nellore, Prakasam and Vizianagaram (2 each).

East Godavari was the only district to have reported more than 1,000 new infections in last 24 hours. It reported 1,397 new case. It was followed by West Godavari (829), Chittoor (780), Prakasam (560), Anantapur (427), Krishna (407), Srikakulam (405), Kadapa (379), Nellore (364), Guntur (361), Visakhapatnam (303), Vizianagaram (222) and Kurnool (217).

The district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,50,694), Chittoor (2,10,588), Guntur (1,58,309), West Godavari (1,53,719), Anantapur (1,50,646), Visakhapatnam (1,45,928), Nellore (1,24,142), Kurnool (1,20,050), Prakasam (1,16,274), Srikakulam (1,15,530), Kadapa (1,02,731), Krishna (96,723) and Vizianagaram (78,522).