State reports 534 new COVID-19 cases

Anantapur and West Godavari register one death each

The State has witnessed two COVID-19 deaths and 534 infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning.

As a result, the infection tally increased to 8,77,348 while the death toll reached 7,069. The mortality rate remained 0.81%. The new deaths were reported in Anantapur and West Godavari districts.

In the last one week, 22 deaths were reported in the State with Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts reporting four each. There were no deaths in East Godavari, Kurnool, Prakasam and Srikakulam districts.

In the last one day, 498 patients recovered, pushing the total recoveries to 8,65,825, which was 98.69% of the total infected persons. This left 4,454 patients under treatment at various hospitals and in home isolation.

During the period, 63,821 samples were tested. The number of samples tested so far was 1.106 crore with a positivity rate of 7.93%.

Chittoor again reported the highest single-day infections at 130. It was followed by Krishna (74), Guntur (54), West Godavari (51), East Godavari (45), Srikakulam (39), Visakhapatnam (31), Kadapa (27), Nellore (21), Prakasam (19), Anantapur (16), Vizianagaram (14), and Kurnool (13).

The overall tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,23,166), West Godavari (93,574), Chittoor (85,196), Guntur (74,125), Anantapur (67,079), Nellore (61,869), Prakasam (61,861), Kurnool (60,444), Visakhapatnam (58,750), Kadapa (54,733), Krishna (46,934), Srikakulam (45,796) and Vizianagaram (40,926).