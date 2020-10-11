Coronavirus | Andhra Pradesh reports 5,210 new cases, 30 deaths

VIJAYAWADA

11 October 2020 23:50 IST

At 786, new infections are the highest in West Godavari

The State reported 5,210 new COVID-19 infections and 30 deaths in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. During the period, 5,509 patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 7,03,207.

The new cases pushed the tally to 7,55,727 and the death toll to 6,224.

Recovery rate

The recovery rate, for the first time, reached 93.05%. Only 6.13% cases, or 46,295 of the total cases reported so far, are active. The death rate continued to stay at 0.83%.

Also, for the first time in more than three months, the daily positivity rate of the tests came down to 6.90% as 75,517 samples were tested.

The overall positivity rate of the 65,69,616 samples tested so far remained at 11.50%.

West Godavari reported the highest number of new cases and Chittoor and East Godavari followed it with more than 700 new cases each. Prakasam reported the highest number of new deaths.

The district-wise new cases and deaths are as follows: West Godavari (786 & 1), Chittoor (713 & 4), East Godavari (701 & 3), Krishna (462 & 2), Guntur (431 & 3), Kadapa (418 & 3), Prakasam (362 & 8), Anantapur (311 & 2), Nellore (288), Srikakulam (212 & 1), Visakhapatnam (190 & 3), Kurnool (175), and Vizianagaram (161).

West Godavari’s infection tally touched 75,000 and Chittoor’s tally crossed 70,000.

The overall tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,06,043), West Godavari (75,000), Chittoor (70,322), Anantapur (60,947), Guntur (59,842), Kurnool (58,105), Nellore (56,678), Prakasam (54,388), Visakhapatnam (52,516), Kadapa (48,019), Srikakulam (41,698), Vizianagaram (37,324) and Krishna (31,950).