State reports 3,900 dengue cases this year

The State witnessed over 69% rise in dengue cases this year compared to the last. As many as 3,900 cases of dengue were reported till November 21 against 925 last year, according to the response on vector-borne diseases in the country by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

No deaths due to dengue were reported in the State, according to the response. However, 5,286 dengue cases were reported in 2019 and 4,011 in 2018.

The State also reported 588 cases of chikungunya against 318 in 2020, 832 in 2019 and 622 in 2018.

Only 1,163 cases of malaria were reported in the State against 2,027 in 2020. In 2019 and 2018, 3,104 and 6,040 cases respectively were reported.