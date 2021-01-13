State reports 197 new COVID cases, two deaths in a day

Krishna registers the highest single-day tally among districts

The State reported two more deaths and 197 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, ending on Tuesday morning. As many as 10,209 infections and 81 deaths were reported in the State and around 16.2 lakh samples were tested in the last month.

Cumulative tally

The toll increased to 7,133 and the tally reached 8,85,234, while the death rate was out at 0.81%.

With 234 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recovery count went up to 8,75,690. As many as 2,411 patients were undergoing treatment as of Tuesday morning.

The overall positivity rate of the 1.23 crore samples tested was put at 7.14% and that of 40,986 samples tested in the past day was 0.48%.

The tests per million ratio increased to 2.32 lakh while the case per million ratio stood at 16,577.

Krishna and Kadapa districts witnessed one death each in the past day. With 49 new cases, Krishna district reported the highest single-day tally among the districts in the State.

It was followed by Chittoor (32) and Guntur (31), East Godavari (19), Visakhapatnam (15) and Kadapa (14). Seven districts reported single-digit cases.

They include Srikakulam (7), West Godavari (7), Anantapur (6), Nellore (6), Prakasam (5), Kurnool (3) and Vizianagaram (3). The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,23,983), West Godavari (94,071), Chittoor (86,630), Guntur (75,176), Anantapur (67,516), Nellore (62,237), Prakasam (62,096), Kurnool (60,696),Visakhapatnam (59,454), Kadapa (55,129), Krishna (48,240), Srikakulam (46,032) and Vizianagaram (41,079).