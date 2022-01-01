State reports 176 COVID-19 cases

It is the highest single-day tally in the last 23 days

The State reported 176 more COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. There were no deaths during the period.

The number of cases registered during the day was the highest in the last 23 days.

For the first time since the “peak week” witnessed during the second wave in May last, the State reported 25% rise in the number of infections in the last one week (December 26 to January 1) compared to the previous week (December 19 to 27) with 911 and 727 infections respectively.

As a result, the number of active cases increased. The active case tally, which had come down to 1,049 three days ago, increased to 1,227 as of Saturday with only 103 patients recovering in the past day.

The cumulative tally increased to 20,77,321 and the death toll remained at 14,495. The number of recoveries increased to 20,61,599, while the recovery rate came down to 99.24%.

The test positivity rate of the 30,717 samples tested in the past day was 0.57% and that of the 3.135 crore samples tested so far was 6.62%.

Visakhapatnam reported 40 infections in the past day. It was followed by Chittoor (29), Krishna (26), Guntur (21), Anantapur (18), Nellore (9), Srikakulam (8), East Godavari (7), West Godavari (7), Kurnool (5), Prakasam (3), Vizianagaram (2) and Kadapa (1).

The district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,95,123), Chittoor (2,48,824), West Godavari (1,80,097), Guntur (1,79,349), Visakhapatnam (1,58,957), Anantapur (1,58,284), Nellore (1,47,133), Prakasam (1,38,810), Kurnool (1,24,239), Srikakulam (1,23,724), Krishna (1,20,762), Kadapa (1,15,996) and Vizianagaram (83,128).