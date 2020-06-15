State registers record spike of 304 cases

The State registered a record 304 fresh COVID cases during the past 24 hours as on Monday, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department. Two deaths were reported during the period.

It was the biggest single-day spike so far and also for the first time single-day tally crossed 300-mark. While 246 were the cases in the State, 52 were other State cases and six were foreign returnees. With this, the tally went up to 6,456 and the toll mounted to 86. The number of recoveries also increased to 3, 385 with 69 being discharged and 2, 985 patients are undergoing treatment.

The two new deaths were reported from Kurnool and Anantapur districts. Of the total cases, 5,087 were from the State, Kurnool reported a whopping 60 cases and its overall tally crossed the 1,000-mark and reached 1,036. In the past 24 hours, Krishna reported 56 cases, East Godavari 35, and Anantapur 22 cases. They are followed by Guntur (19), Nellore (16), West Godavari (15), Kadapa (10), Chittoor (6), Visakhapatnam (4), Prakasam (2) and Vizianagaram (1).

Break-up

The district tallies according to State's COVID dashboard are as follows: Kurnool (1,036), Krishna (757), Guntur (642), Anantapur (485), Nellore (412), East Godavari (387), Chittoor (359), West Godavari (301), Kadapa (257), Visakhapatnam (220), Prakasam (103), Vizianagaram (73) and Srikakulam (55). In the past day, as many as 15,173 samples were tested and so far 5,67,37 samples were tested. The tests per million population ratio has gone up to 10, 625 and the positivity rate is at 1.14.

The recovery rate is at 52.43% and mortality rate is 1.33%.