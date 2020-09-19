State records more than 8,000 COVID cases again

VIJAYAWADA

19 September 2020 23:55 IST

Severity more pronounced in twin Godavari districts; samples tested so far cross 50 lakh

For the sixth day in a row, the State has reported more than 8,000 infections. The tally of infections went up to 6,17,776 with the registration of 8,218 more cases in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning.

During the period, 58 deaths, the lowest daily toll since August 1, were reported, a bulletin issued by the Health Department said. The toll, thus, climbed to 5,302. The mortality rate stood at 0.86%.

Recovery rate

In the last 24 hours, 10,820 persons recovered, pushing the recovery rate further to 85.91%. The total number of recoveries was put at 5,30,711. The number of active cases further came down to 81,763.

With 74,595 samples tested in the last one day, the total samples tested so far crossed the 50-lakh mark and reached 50,33,676. The positivity rate of these tests was 12.27%.

Andhra Pradesh is one of the few States to test over 50 lakh samples since the outbreak of the pandemic.

In the last two weeks, an average of 71,311 samples were tested per day and 9,317 of them turned positive. The tests per million ratio stood at 94,263 and 9.43% of the State’s population had been tested so far.

Toll highest in Chittoor

East and West Godavari districts again reported over 1,000 new cases with the former clocking the highest among the districts. Chittoor reported the highest number of new deaths and continued to top the districts with a toll of 580.

The new cases and deaths in the districts are as follows: East Godavari (1,395 & 3), West Godavari (1,071 & 5), Chittoor (736 & 9), Nellore (693 & 4), Prakasam (670 & 4), Kadapa (520 & 5), Srikakulam (485 & 3), Anantapur (477 & 5), Guntur (471 & 5), Krishna (468 & 7), Vizianagaram (462 & 1), Visakhpatnam (451 & 4) and Kurnool (319 & 3).

The district-wise infection tallies are as follows: East Godavari (85,247), West Godavari (56,741), Chittoor (54,059), Kurnool (53,754), Anantapur (52,298), Guntur (48,864), Nellore (47,283), Visakhapatnam (46,508), Prakasam (40,826), Kadapa (39,264), Srikakulam (35,468), Vizianagaram (30,978) and Krishna (23,591).