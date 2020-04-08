State records fifth COVID-19 death, second from Anantapur

A 70-year-old man from Kalyandurg in Anantapur district became the fifth victim of COVID-19 in the Andhra Pradesh even as the State reported 34 new cases from seven districts in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 348. With this death on Tuesday, Anantapur distrcit reorded two deaths.

On the positive side, three patients who have recovered were discharged from hospital in Visakhapatnam. Two among them are a 49-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man who contracted the virus from their close contacts who returned from abroad.

Guntur, Nellore and Krishna districts, which already have several positive cases, reported eight, six and six fresh cases each respectively. Anantapur reported seven new cases, according to the 7 pm bulletin by the Health Department.on Wednesday.

The Health Department said 48% patients are in the 21-40 age group and 36% in the 41-60 age group, while 8% each are those above 60 years and below 20 years.

With 75 cases registered so far, Kurnool continues to be in the top position in the State. It is followed by Nellore (49), Guntur (49), Krishna (35), Kadapa (28), Prakasam (27), West Godavari (22), Visakhapatnam (20), Chittoor (20), Anantapur (13) and East Godavari (11). Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts have reported zero cases.

Targeted testing

So far, nine persons have recovered and been discharged while four persons died.

The State has tested close to 5,000 samples till date and is preparing for targeted testing of symptomatic persons, health care personnel, sanitation workers besides people in the containment zones from where several positive cases have been reported so far.