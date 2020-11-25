Coronavirus | Andhra Pradesh records 831 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths

At 1.37%, the daily positivity rate is one of the lowest in recent times

The State has reported 831 new COVID-19 infections and six deaths in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning taking the tally to 8,64,674 and the toll to 6,962.

More 1,176 patients recovered during the period, pushing the total recoveries to 8,45,039 and recovery rate to 97.73%. With this, there were only 12,673 active patients, which was 1.46% of the total infections. The death rate remained at 0.81%.

As many as 60,762 samples were tested in the last one day, registering 1.37% positivity rate, which was one of the lowest in recent times.

The overall positivity rate of the 97.88 lakh samples tested so far was 8.83%. Meanwhile, the tests per million ratio increased to 1.83 lakh.

Of the six new deaths, two occurred in Krishna, which had the highest death rate at 1.39%. Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur and West Godavari reported one new death each.

Most of the new cases were reported in Krishna (145), West Godavari (135) and East Godavari (126) districts. The remaining districts reported less than 100 new infections. They included Guntur (90), Chittoor (74), Visakhapatnam (58), Nellore (51), Kadapa (37), Anantapur (34), Kurnool (28), Srikakulam (23), Vizianagaram (18) and Prakasam (12).

The district-wise infection tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,21,970), West Godavari (91,924), Chittoor (83,342),Guntur (72,394), Anantapur (66,537), Prakasam (61,344), Nellore (61,272), Kurnool (60,144), Visakhapatnam (57,871), Kadapa (54,171), Srikakulam (45,375), Krishna (44,890) and Vizianagaram (40545).