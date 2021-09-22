Andhra Pradesh

‘State received COVID donations worth ₹57 crore’

The State had received COVID-related donations worth ₹57 crore so far from various individuals and organisations across the world, said COVID-19 nodal officer Arja Srikanth.

Dr. Srikanth, in a release, said that of the ₹57 crore worth of donations received, donations worth ₹31 crore were made for medical equipment like oxygen concentrators, ICU beds, masks and others while donations of ₹25 crore were made towards setting up of oxygen plants and ₹1.3 crore donations were made towards medicines.

Among the companies that made donations worth more than ₹50 lakh including ACT and Swasth, Health Sciences North Hospital, ITC, United Memorial Medical Centre World Health Organisation, India Bulls, Maskon Cooperation, SCIMA, UNICEF, USISP, Mahindra and Mahindra Group, Vasavi College Alumni and Aditya Birla, according to the release.

Dr. Srikanth said that more donations worth ₹25.2 crore were in the pipeline from Modulus Housing Solutions, NTPC, Diageo, Premas Life Sciences, Eisai Pharma, Assist International, US India Business Council, Crypto Relief in association with Vasantha Lakshmi Charitable Trust and Research Centre, and 10bedicu.org.


