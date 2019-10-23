State rebuts TDP charge on poor India Innovation Index

The financial position of the State was worst when the YSRCP came to power as the TDP government had passed on a debt of ₹2.60 lakh crore and kept bills amounting to ₹40,000 crore pending, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said on Wednesday.

Besides, bank guarantees given by the previous regime stood at a whopping ₹57,000 crore, he said.

This was what baffled the State Bank of India (SBI) when the YSRCP government approached it for credit facility in the power sector. Media reports that the SBI rejected the loan proposal were false, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said while addressing the media here.

Knowledge output and diffusion were way off the mark, he observed.

‘Mischievous comments’

Andhra Pradesh fared poorly in achieving some of the United Nations-mandated 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and on various other counts because of the TDP’s failures, he asserted.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said the comment made by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu that the State slid to the 10th position in the India Innovation Index (III-2019) because of the inefficiency of the YSRCP government was nothing but mischievous as it was for the first time that NITI Aayog had come up with the comparative analysis of the States’ performance with the help of seven indicators and 30 sub-indicators.

In fact, the YSRCP government had fulfilled most of the assurances in just about five months of taking over the reins from the TDP, he said.

As per our commitment, the government increased the social security pension from ₹1,000 to ₹2,250, and started implementing the YSR Rythu Bharosa a year ahead of schedule and prohibition in a phased manner, he asserted.

Telangana was found to be in a far better position on many counts as it had a vibrant capital city Hyderabad.

Snipe at Naidu

Mr. Naidu had wasted precious time by giving people a false impression that Amaravati was shaping up on the lines of Singapore, the Finance Minister said.

In this context, it should be mentioned that A.P. was ranked 26th in India in the 11th SDG (Sustainable Cities and Communities). The northeastern States had done exceedingly well than A.P., he observed.

The Finance Minister said the State was ranked 17th in SDG No. 2 (zero hunger), 16th in the 6th SDG (clean water and sanitation) and 20th in the 9th SDG (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) because of the mess that the TDP had created, Mr. Rajendranath said.