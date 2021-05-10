State ready to buy vaccines from abroad: Singhal

The State government has decided to buy COVID vaccines from abroad, including the Russian-made Sputnik V, if the Centre permits it.

Andhra Pradesh is prepared to immediately procure the required four crore vaccines by paying ₹1,600 crore, but certain guidelines laid down by the Centre proved to be an impediment, observed Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal.

Addressing media persons on Monday, Mr. Singhal said 50% of the vaccines manufactured by the pharmaceutical companies had to be given to the Centre, which fixed a quota for the allocation of the remainder to the States. Obviously, the States had to pay for it and follow the stipulated procedures, which made the vaccine procurement cumbersome in the prevailing situation.

Mr. Singhal said the Centre allowed Andhra Pradesh to buy 17 lakh vaccines (Covaxin and Covishield) during May, for which the money had been paid.

“The State is ready to purchase whatever number of vaccines are required to help people develop immunity (to COVID). In fact, we have resolved to administer vaccines free of cost,” he stated, while expressing the government’s willingness to give necessary clearances to companies coming forward to make the vaccines in the State.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had ordered that priority should be given to administering the second dose of vaccines to people aged above 45 from out of the existing stocks and then go about giving the first dose to the remaining ones older than 45, Mr. Singhal added.