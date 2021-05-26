State pressing for supply of injections needed for treating black fungus: CM

VIJAYAWADA

26 May 2021

‘Short supply calls for judicious use of available stock; decline in COVID-19 positive cases offers some solace’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the government is mounting pressure on the Union government to ensure supply of adequate number of injections required to treat the dreaded black fungus infection among COVID-19 patients.

“It is estimated that a patient suffering from black fungus needs about 50 injections per week. The State has so far received only 3,000 injections, and there were indications that another 2,000 are being dispatched,” the Chief Minister said during a virtual review of the Spandana programme on Wednesday.

Since the injections were not at all sufficient, the available injections should have to be used carefully, he told the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said a decrease in the number of COVID-19 positive cases over the last few days gave some relief. The number was ranging from 15,000 to 16,000 against 24,000-odd cases recorded last week.

‘Situation still grim’

However, the situation was still grim, and the Collectors of Chittoor and East Godavari districts needed to be particularly alert, he stated.

The Chief Minister ordered that at least 50% of the beds in the private hospitals empanelled under the Aarogyasri be allocated to those availing of the scheme. He instructed the officials to take stringent action against the hospitals exploiting the patients. The Collectors should initiate criminal proceedings against hospitals flouting norms repeatedly.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the daily supply of medical oxygen was 330 tonnes last month. It reached 600 tonnes due to concerted efforts. He insisted that incidents such as the one that was witnessed at Ruia Hospital in Tirupati should not repeat.

About 50,000 Remdesivir injections were being supplied to the government hospitals per week and 60,000 to the private hospitals, he said, cautioning those selling them in the black market.

As far as the curfew was concerned, the Chief Minister aid if it was not implemented strictly, the Collectors and SPs would be considered as failing in their duty.

Vaccination

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said two doses of vaccine were given to 23,69,164 persons and a single dose to 33,11,697 persons. The country required 172 crore doses to administer them to people aged above 18 years.

Given the vaccine manufacturing and supply constraints, the State government gave priority to completing the vaccination for people older than 45 years, who were at a relatively high risk of contracting the virus, and then start inoculating the younger population.

The Chief Minister said the government ought to implement various welfare and development programmes while grappling with the COVID-19 crisis.

Due priority should be attached to the MGNREGS, under which the State was sanctioned 20 crore man-days for the current year. The target to complete the construction of all village secretariats should be achieved by June 30 and Rythu Bharosa Kendras by July 8, he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Collectors to concentrate on the construction of village and urban health clinics, and milk chilling units and bulk milk cooling units. He then enquired about the preparedness for kharif season in terms of requirement of fertilisers and other farm inputs, and the progress achieved in various development works.

In a virtual meeting with the doctors and other healthcare workers, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked them for dedicating themselves to fighting the pandemic at great personal risk.

“But for the untiring services rendered by them, the State would not be able to control COVID-19. From a peak of 24,170 cases a few days ago, the State is now witnessing a decline in the number of active cases,” he observed.