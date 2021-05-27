Andhra Pradesh

State postpones Class 10 exams

The State government has decided to postpone the Class 10 examinations.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy after convening a high-level meeting with Minister for Education A. Suresh, Principal Secretary, School Education, B. Rajasekhar and other officials took the decision to postpone the examination in view of the prevailing pandemic situation.

The SSC examinations were scheduled to be held from June 5. A release from the CMO said that a review would be held in July in view of the prevailing restrictions and a decision would be taken after the review.

