State police receive national awards for communication and training projects

The State police department bagged two national-level awards at the National Conference on Police Communications held recently at New Delhi for its communication project RACE and training institute.

According to a release by the office of the Director-General of Police, the awards were received from Union Home Minister for State G. Kishan Reddy by DIG (Communications) N.S.J. Laxmi.

The State police’s RACE (Remote Area Communication Enhancement) project with police vehicles equipped with special communications technology for the remote areas has been awarded the best communications project in the country, the release stated.

The RACE vehicle consist of digital mobile repeater, base radio sets, telescopic antenna, GPRS and others that can be used to communicate during natural calamities.

Training

The State police also bagged the ‘best training institute’ award for its institute that trains police personnel in drone operations, body worn cameras, laser guns, mobile applications and others.

Diretor-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang has appreciated Ms. Laxmi and DIG (Technical Services) G. Pala Raju and staff for their efforts in making the projects a success.