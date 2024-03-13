State Police Complaints Authority opens its office in Vijayawada

March 13, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Police Complaints Authority (APSPCA) has opened its office in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Former A.P. High Court judge, Justice J. Uma Devi will be the chairperson for the authority. Retired IPS officers, Bathina Srinivasulu and K.V.V. Gopal Rao, and retired IAS officer B. Udaya Lakshmi will be the members.

The State Police Complaints Authority will take complaints against police officers of Additional Superintendent of Police rank and above on allegations of ‘serious misconduct’, involving death, grievous hurt or rape in police custody.

Petitioners may lodge complaints in the APSPCA office, located at Karthikeya Residency, Kanakadurga Nagar, 3rd Line, Kanur in Vijayawada. Meanwhile, District Police Complaints Authorities (DCPAs) started functioning at Visakhapatnam Collectorate Complex, Rajamahendravaram Youth Training Centre, Guntur and Kurnool Collectorate respectively.

