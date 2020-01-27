State poised to march on path of inclusive growth: Governor

“Andhra Pradesh is poised to march ahead on the path of inclusive growth and integrated development, enhancing the satisfaction levels among all sections of people,” Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has said.

Addressing the 71st Republic Day celebrations, the first after the YSR Congress Party came to power in the State, at the IGMC stadium here on Sunday, Mr. Harichandan laid emphasis on the government’s three capitals plan.

“Emphasising on equitable distribution of resources and balanced development of all regions, the State Cabinet has taken a historic decision to distribute and decentralise the capital functions of the State,” the Governor said.

The Governor spoke at length about the government’s flagship Navaratnalu schemes that were aimed at benefiting all sections of people.

In this context, he referred to the schemes such as Rythu Bharosa, Jalayagnam, Amma Vodi, English medium in all State-run schools, implementation of prohibition in phased manner, and the village secretariat system.

Referring to the housing scheme, which was another flagship programme of the government, the Governor said, “The government will distribute house sites pattas to 25 lakh families. They will be registered in the name of women.”

“Merger of APSRTC with the government, launching of Kadapa Steel Plant, new sand policy, and Bill ensuring 75% reservation to locals in employment are the other steps taken by the government to ensure welfare of all sections of people,” he said.

Mr. Harichandan also mentioned about the Disha Bill that was passed in the Assembly recently with an aim to check crime against girls and women.

Referring to the Polavaram project, the Governor said that it would be completed by 2021.

Interestingly, the Governor did not mention about the reverse tendering policy the government had adopted in the Irrigation and other departments, through which it was said to have saved a lot of money. There was also no mention about the inter-linking of rivers.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.