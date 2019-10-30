State plans to launch ‘sand week’ to ease the situation

The State government has chalked out plans to launch a sand week to address the scarcity and help the workers in the construction sector. The government will focus its attention on sand for the next one week. The officials concerned have been asked to be prepared to make the programme a success.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced it at a review meeting here on Tuesday. “Get ready for the sand week. Let us see none comments on the issue. Counter the false propaganda on sand supply,” he told the officials.

“We can proudly say that we have been able rid sand mining of corruption. Despite the government’s efforts, the opposition Telugu Desam Party is making baseless allegations,” he said.

The sand mining was not on expected lines due to unprecedented rains and floods. The government was able to mine sand in not more than 60 reaches, though 267 reaches were identified across the State. The situation would ease in a week, he said.

“Anyone can collect sand from local resources and carry it in a tractor up to 20 km by paying a challan at the Village Secretariat concerned. The workers seeking employment can work in sand reaches through the Village Secretariat.

The Collectors have been directed to provide employment to any job seeker in the reaches as soon as the flood recedes,” he said. Also, the officials have to ensure under no circumstances the sand extracted in the State crossed the borders. Not even a single sand lorry should go to Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Police have to step up vigil in the border areas. The DGP has to monitor the sand transportation, he said.

The Jana Sena Party (JSP), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and other political parties have voiced concern over sand shortage and the JSP has gone a step ahead to organise a long march on November 3.