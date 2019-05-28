State plans to give priority to ‘Amma Vodi’

The new government has plans to implement the ‘Amma Vodi’, a scheme to extend financial help to the mothers who send their children to school, from this academic year. The Amma Vodi is one of the ‘nava ratnas’ (nine gems), nine schemes, announced as a run-up to elections by the YSR Congress Party.

Chief Minister-designate Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, sources say, has asked the panel for good governance, a team of serving and ex-bureaucrats, constituted by him to arrive at a workable solution for the ‘nava ratnas’. The panel was asked to accord top priority to the ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme as the new academic year is fast approaching. The Education Department also has begun the exercise in this regard. The data relating to school education is being revised.

‘No details yet’

“Though there is a broad outline that the government intends to pay ₹15,000 per annum, we are yet to know the details. A clear picture will emerge when the Chief Minister conducts a review meeting,” says a senior official, on condition of anonymity. Also, the government is yet to clarify whether the financial help would be per child or per family. It is estimated that the out of school (OoS) children would be 80,000 in the State. The OoS children were more than one lakh during the last academic year. So, the decision on per family or per child would play a crucial role in bringing these OoS children into schools, the official says.

According to information, as many as 69.77 lakh children are studying in government, private, aided, madrasas and unrecognised schools across the State. Of this, 37.30 lakh are studying in 44,417 government schools, including primary, upper primary and high schools. Usually, the dropout ratio would be less in upper primary, secondary and high schools compared to primary education. The government “might focus” on primary schools in view of the dropout ratio. Also, it is necessary to improve the enrolment in primary schools if the ‘out of school children’ were to be brought back into the mainstream. Unless otherwise, the government intends to extend the scheme to all schools, the scheme boils down to 33,654 primary schools in the State, feel officials.

Enrolment ratio

Pointing out that the proposed scheme intends to improve the enrolment in the schools, the officials say that the enrolment ratio (GER) has been improved in 2017-18. However, the GER is less than the national average. For instance, the GER in primary schools was 85.59% during 2017-18 compared to the national average of 95.12% (2016-17). There was a slight decline in GER during 2015-16 (84.48%) and 2016-17 (82.79%) compared to 88.21% in 2014-15. Also, the annual dropout rate at the primary level has come down to 2.15% compared to the national average of 6.35% But, still needs to be improved, they say.