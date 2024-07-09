State plans to explore religious, medical, ecotourism potential of Rajamahendravaram before 2027 Godavari Pushkarams

Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh on Tuesday announced that a master plan would be unveiled by October to explore the potential of Rajamahendravaram to be the destination for religious, medical and ecotourism purposes along the banks of river Godavari.

Accompanied by Rajamahendravaram MP D. Purandeswari and MLAs G. Butchaiah Chowdary and Adireddi Vasu, Mr. Durgesh on Tuesday inspected all the ghats of the river and other places along the river banks to give them a fillip for the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams.

Speaking to the press after his field visit, Mr. Durgesh said, “A masterplan on the beautification of the banks of river Godavari will be unveiled by October end. However, the master plan will be executed in early 2025 in a bid to change the face of the city to prepare for the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams.”

Mr. Durgesh has also directed the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation and other stakeholders to come up with ideas for the beautification of the city. “All the ghats of the river needed beautification. Unless robust infrastructure facilities are provided, the management of visitors will become a challenge. Special beautification drive will also be included in the master plan for all the ghats and the iconic Havelock Bridge,” said Mr. Durgesh.

Ms. Purandeswari announced that as many as 50 locations would be identified for beautification in Rajamahendravaram in the run-up to the Pushkarams.

