State plans big on theme-based tourism

Vizag’s coastline may soon become a major destination

The State is blessed with the country’s second largest coastline (974 km), perennial rivers, and scenic backwaters, and the government is committed to exploring the nature’s bounty by embarking on theme-based tourism projects, according to Special Chief Secretary, Youth Services, Archaeology, Tourism and Culture, Rajat Bhargav.

Addressing a review meeting on Friday on the tourism projects in progress and those proposed to be taken up, Mr. Bhargav took stock of the projects to be implemented under river tourism, eco-tourism and adventure tourism.

Speaking about the development of the Visakhapatnam-Bhimili- Bhogapuram beach corridor, he said, as part of development of infrastructure, the Rushikonda Beach Resort would be given a makeover as a world class tourist destination to attract international tourists. Works on this project would be completed by next year, he said.

The Infrastructure and Investment Department would take up the proposed extension of the beach road from Bhimili to Bhogapuram. Resorts and activities of adventure sports would be developed along the beach corridor. The corridor would include sea plane terminals at Bhimili and Bhogapuram beaches, an eco-tourism project at the beach adjoining the forest land, resorts, a floating restaurant, eco-camps, an international convention centre and a golf course.

Referring to the plan of converting the m.v. MAA cargo vessel into a floating restaurant, Mr. Rajat Bhargav said the stranded Bangladeshi ship near Tenneti Park in Visakhapatnam would be groomed into a unique tourist attraction with recreation components to be developed at an estimated cost of ₹10.50 crore.

The project would comprise banquette halls, a multi-cuisine restaurant and other amenities.

Development of a tunnel aquarium at Thotlakonda beach under PPP mode would be done at a cost of ₹163 crore with components such as an Indian Ocean and a Pacific Ocean themes, a shark lab, a Mediterranean cave, a tunnel reef restaurant, a green photo facility, a souvenir shop, food courts and other attractions, besides lecture halls for training and education.

Mr. Bhargav said that along the beach corridor, from Kailasagiri to Bhogapuram, a number of beaches would be developed at Sagar Nagar, Thimmapuram, Mangamaripeta, Chepaluppada, INS Kalinga, Erramatti Dibbalu, Bheemunipatnam, Nagayapalem, Annavaram and Kancherupalem.

Amenities such as wash rooms and changing rooms, drinking water supply, food courts would be established, besides features such as safe swimming zones, beach sports, watch tower, beach information board and water treatment plants.

Under eco-tourism, high-end resorts would come up at Maredumilli in East Godavari district, Lambasingi in Visakhapatnam district and Jagathipalli in Srikakulam district.

A floating restaurant is also proposed in the Krishna between Berm Park and Bhavani Island.

Under Temple Tourism, amenities were provided at Amaravati and Srisailam temples under the Centrally-sponsored Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritually Augmentation Drive (PRASAD). Development of Simhachalam temple was also on the cards under the programme, he said.