State ordered to mitigate migrant workers’ woes

The Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered the State Government to take certain supplemental measures to mitigate the suffering of migrant workers who are held up in shelters during the lockdown and those trekking back to their native villages.

A two-judge bench of the court comprising Justices D.V.S.S. Somayajulu and K. Lalitha Kumari directed the State Government to submit a compliance report by May 22.

Delivering their verdict on the PIL filed by CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Saturday, Justices Somayajulu and Lalitha Kumari said though the Central and State governments were making efforts, more needs to be done and said that the situation is alarming.

The bench said that patrol vehicles of the NHAI and the Police Department should pick up and transport migrant labourers who are facing difficulty in walking to the nearest shelters. This is in addition to the buses deployed by the State government.

The court further ordered that efforts be made to convince the migrant workers to stop walking and take the transportation being provided by the State government.

Adequate quantities of food, drinking water, oral rehydration salts and glucose packets should be stocked in the outposts/centres or tents. Besides, doctors and trained paramedical volunteers and ambulances are to be provided at every centre.

Temporary toilets and other facilities are to be made available for women and sanitary pad dispensing machines arranged at every alternate centre.

These and other measures should be taken till the inter and intra-State transportation of migrant workers is completed and mass road migrations stopped, the court ruled.