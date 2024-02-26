GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State opens its pavilion at textile expo in Delhi

Named Bharat Tex 2024, the expo showcases handlooms and handicrafts from each of the 26 districts in the State

February 26, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh government opened its pavilion at Bharat Tex 2024, the largest international textile exhibition of the country, in New Delhi on February 26 (Monday).

According to an official media release, the pavilion, inaugurated by Principal Secretary (Handlooms and Textiles) K. Sunitha, showcased handlooms and handicrafts from each of the 26 districts. The release said that textile units from across the State, including Brandix, Zenlenin, Mohan Spintex, Tarakeshwara Textiles Limited, Guntur Textiles Park, Hindupur Vyapar Park, and ABC Fashions among others have displayed their products at the pavillion.

Handloom weavers’ societies like Gaddam Srinivasa Handloom Silk Sarees Private Limited, Arunachalewswara HWCS from Madanapalle, and Ponduru Society from Srikakulam have also displayed their products. In addition to the textiles, other departments including Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) have set up stalls to provide information, and promote investment opportunities within the State.

