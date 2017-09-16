State on verge of going bankrupt: Congress

Andhra Pradesh is bound to go broke because of the financial indiscipline, incompetence, and irrational policies of the Chandrababu Naidu government, charged APCC vice-president N. Tulasi Reddy.

In a statement here on Saturday, the former chairman of the 20-point Programme Implementation Committee said A.P. inherited as its share a debt of ₹1 lakh crore after bifurcation. In a matter of just three years, the total debt increased to ₹2.19 lakh crore.

While 16 Chief Ministers accrued a debt of ₹1 lakh crore over 58 years, Mr. Naidu gained the “dubious distinction” of borrowing ₹1.19 lakh crore in just three years and three months, Mr. Tulasi Reddy said.

The State had to allocate ₹14,768 crore just for debt servicing in the recent budget. The percentage of loan in the gross income of A.P. was 28.46 when compared to 24.90 of Karnataka, 26.8 of Kerala, 19.2 of Tamil Nadu, and 16.2 of Maharashtra, he pointed out.

If the State continued to borrow at the current rate, it would go insolvent soon, Mr. Tulasi Reddy said.