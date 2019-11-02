State on the path of development: Governor

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said Andhra Desa earned a distinct identity in the Indian cultural set-up and it produced some great visionaries who played a stellar role in the freedom movement.

The State of A.P. owed its formation to the supreme sacrifices made by Potti Sreeramulu and many other leaders.

November 1 was an occasion for paying tributes to them and rededicate to development of the State, he exhorted, and exuded confidence that the government would move forward by fulfilling the people’s aspirations.

Participating as chief guest at the A.P. Formation Day celebrations at the IGMC Stadium here on Friday, Mr. Harichandan said he has no doubt in the government’s commitment to building a new State with transparency and welfare as a top priority.

Hoary past

He recalled that Andhra region was governed by different dynasties and empires beginning with the Satavahanas, and said the State had witnessed many changes before it emerged as the first State to be formed on linguistic basis on November 1, 1956, following the selfless struggles waged by Potti Sreeramulu and his ilk.

Nearly six decades later, A.P. and Telangana parted ways and the residuary State of A.P. now stood at the crossroads but it was progressing well.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the fruits of efforts of people of A.P. were left behind in Madras and Hyderabad in 1953 and 2014 and the State had to start afresh the process of development. However, the government was moving forward with the Navaratnas by emulating the spirit of the great freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country and the State.

Earlier, Mr. Harichandan and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitated the descendants of Potti Sreeramulu, Tanguturi Prakasam, Alluri Seetharama Raju, Kanneganti Hanumanthu, Gadicherla Harisarvotthama Rao, Damodaram Sanjeevaiah and Tenneti Viswanatham.

Legislative Assembly Speaker T.Sitaram , Ministers Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Perni Venkataramaiah and Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao and Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam were among those present.