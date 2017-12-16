State okays master plan for Srikakulam

Srikakulam Collector K.Dhananjaya Reddy on Friday said that the government had accepted the master plan for Srikakulam city and it would spend ₹400 crore under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

Road-widening

Along with Muncipal Commissioner P.A. Sobha and other senior officials, he visited various locations in Srikakulam and directed them to submit action plans for all the departments concerned.

According to him, four-lane road will be developed within city from 7-Road Junction to National Highway via Adivarampeta by spending ₹27 crore. The widening of the road is expected to ease the traffic congestion and provide a new look to the city. The four-lane road has also been proposed between Navarabharat Junction and 7-Road Junction.

A sewage treatment plant will be constructed near Ponnada bridge with an estimated cost of ₹28 crore. River front parks all along Nagavali banks will be developed within a couple of years. He said that underground drainage system will also be developed as it was included in the master plan long ago.

Municipal Health Officer Dhavala Bhaskara Rao, District Sports Development Officer B. Srinivas Kumar and other officials accompanied the Collector.