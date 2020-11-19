State not ready to hold local body polls: Sajjala

‘SEC has taken a unilateral stand in this regard’

Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that the State government is not ready to hold the local body polls in the wake of the warning on the second wave of coronavirus infections towards the end of year.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy told the media on Wednesday that the stand taken by the State Election Commission was objectionable and the YSRCP had reservations over the decisions taken by State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar in the last few months.

‘Unilateral decision’

“The SEC had deferred the local body polls when there were very few COVID-19 cases in March this year. Now, we are witnessing a high incidence of infections in the State and we are being warned of a second wave in the winter. How can the SEC take an unilateral stand without consulting the government?’’ he asked.