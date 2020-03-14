State mulls renewable energy export policy

VIJAYAWADA

14 March 2020 00:21 IST

Idea is to tap the vast potential in wind and solar power sectors

The government is contemplating a renewable energy export policy to promote renewable energy power projects on a large scale and export power without any obligation to the power distribution companies (Discoms).

The idea is to promote solar power projects in uncultivable lands in areas that are prone to frequent droughts in a big way as agencies such as the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) are keen on taking up renewable energy projects, according to a draft proposal.

PSP projects

To implement the plan, it is proposed to promote Pumped Storage Power (PSP) projects (both on and off river) at feasible locations to generate power that can balance the variable renewable energy power and help meet the peak energy demand in the State.

Taking the move forward, 30 sites have been identified in the preliminary phase based on data collected from the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information & Management System (APWRIMS) website, and the PSP date mapped by the Australian National University. Of the 30 locations, four are on river and 26 are off river sites.

The task of preparing the techno-commercial feasibility reports for the project has been awarded to M/s WAPCOS Ltd (23 sites) and M/s Tata Consulting Engineers (seven sites). One site, however, has been found to be non-feasible due to logistics issues.

According to a draft report prepared for the remaining 29 sites, the total estimated potential for PSP projects is 33,240 MW (30,140 MW at off river sites and 3,100 MW at on river sites).

Representatives of WAPCOS and TCE made a detailed presentation to the officials of the AP-Transco, AP-Genco and the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) on Friday.

Secretary, Energy Department, N. Srikanth, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, NREDCAP, Ramana Reddy, and others were present.

The final report will be submitted in a fortnight after a feedback from the GENCO and the NREDCAP.

“The government is keen on tapping the vast potential in wind and solar power sectors and it is proposed to rope in private developers for implementation of some of these projects,” said Mr. Srikanth.