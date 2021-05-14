State moves to ramp up oxygen supplies

VIJAYAWADA

14 May 2021 23:08 IST

Two cryogenic containers, each carrying 20 tonnes of liquid oxygen, have started from Durgapur Steel plant.

“The train carrying them will reach Krishnapatnam in Nellore district by 4 p.m. on Saturday (May 15),” said M.T. Krishna Babu, Chairman of the State COVID Task Force Committee, here on Friday.

In a statement, Mr. Krishna Babu said the Centre had allocated another three ISO containers, which would be handed over at Durgapur on Saturday afternoon.

Advertising

Advertising

Another train with 60 tonnes of oxygen would start from Durgapur on Saturday evening and arrive in Nellore in 24 hours.

“These two trains will be run in opposite directions to ensure assured supply of 60 tonnes of liquid oxygen per day to the Rayalaseema districts and Nellore,” he said, adding, “One train carrying six ISO containers with 110 tonnes of liquid oxygen from Jamnagar Reliance will reach the State tomorrow (Saturday) night at the Concor station in Guntur.”