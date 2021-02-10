State moots multi-member SEC

Adviser, Public Affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that there is a proposal to make the State Election Commission (SEC) a multi-member body on the lines of the Central Election Commission (CEC) which would keep a check on misuse of power by an individual.
Speaking to reporters at the party central office here on Tuesday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said despite the cheap politics of Chandrababu Naidu and his ‘front man’, holding high office, the welfare schemes of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would speak for themselves in the gram panchayat elections which were being held on non-party basis.
“We understand that the overtures of the SEC clearly lean towards Opposition, and so the State government has sent a proposal to adopt a multi-member SEC, as it was done earlier in CEC, so that decisions can be taken by a majority vote. Discussions are taking place at a national level in regard,” he said.
