State monuments to get facelift under Central heritage schemes

The Veerabhadra temple at Lepakshi in Anantapur district has been identified for development under Adarsh Smarak scheme.

Special Chief Secretary, Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture (Sports & Youth Services) Rajat Bhargav on Thursday said because of the constant efforts of the State government, the fort at Gandikota was identified for development under the Centrally-sponsored ‘Adopt a Heritage’ programme and three monuments – Nagarjuna Konda in Guntur district, the Buddhist remains at Salihundam in Srikakulam district and the Veerabhadra temple at Lepakshi in Anantapur district have been identified for development under ‘Adarsh Smarak’ scheme.

Addressing a review meeting with the officials of the Tourism Department, Shilparamam, Youth Services and Culture and State Archaeology and Museums Departments, he directed the officials concerned to speed up works for their early completion.

Mr. Bhargav asked the Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation S. Satyanrayana to prioritise works in tourist destinations which witnessed more footfalls. He wanted the works pertaining to construction of high-end resorts at Lambasinghi in Visakhapatnam district, Maredumilli in East Godavari district and Jagathipalli of Srikakulam district to be expedited. He said adventure sports could be started around the historic Gandikota fort.

Mr. Bhargav also asked the Director of Youth Services to involve local youth in the developmental activities of the government and enable them to upgrade their skills.

The Adopt a Heritage: Apni Dharohar, Apni Pehchan is an initiative of the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Archaeological Survey of India, under which government invites entities, including public sector companies, private sector firms and individuals, to develop selected monuments and heritage and tourist sites by providing and maintaining basic amenities like drinking water, ease of access for the differently-abled and senior citizens, standardised signage, cleanliness, public convenience and illumination, besides facilities such as surveillance system and night-viewing facilities.

Under Adarsh Smarak initiative, the selected places are provided with additional facilities like wi-fi, cafeteria, interpretation centre, Braille signages and illumination among other things.

Commissioner, Department of Archaeology and Museums, Vani Mohan and Director of Youth Services Nagarani were among those present.