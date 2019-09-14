Andhra Pradesh may lose NCC battalion in Anantapur

Andhra Pradesh may lose one battalion of National Cadet Corps (NCC) if the State government does not allocate 22 civilian staff for the newly-established 6 Andhra Battalion at Anantapur.

The enrolment process of 3,520 new cadets from schools and colleges in the district has also been stopped for the current year.

“The regular NCC calendar, which should have begun with an Annual Training Camp from the first week of August, has already got delayed though a commanding officer has been stationed here since November last,” said NCC Deputy Director General (AP-TS) N.N. Reddy.

At a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Reddy pointed out that 30 to 40 schools and colleges will be affected by this and this was the fourth battalion in Kurnool NCC Group. Release of funds for the conduct of camps has also been tardy and some could not be started this year due to paucity of funds. While the Centre bears 75% of the expenses, the State government’s share was 25%.

A.P. had asked for its own separate directorate after the bifurcation of the State in 2014. Concurrence was given in 2014, but it was yet to begin as 10 acres of land and a building was needed in the State capital. Manpower was available, operating temporarily from Guntur. The combined AP-TS directorate now has nine groups — five in A.P. and four in Telangana with 45 battalions in A.P. and 24 in Telangana, with a combined cadet strength of 1,33,000.

Mr. Reddy, who was on an annual inspection tour of Kurnool Group, visited the SSBN College in Anantapur, where it has one of the best Girl Cadets’ unit. College principal B. Sivaramakrishna, correspondent P.L.N. Reddy and NCCC Officer Ramana Naidu attended the function where the DDG met the cadets and NCC Officers of various colleges.