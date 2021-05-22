State may further postpone, not cancel, SSC exams

They are scheduled to be held from June 7; safety and health of students, teachers paramount: Minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has called for a meeting on Sunday to discuss the key issue of conducting the Class 12 CBSE examinations, and also other important issues related to the institutions of higher education in the country, in view of the unabated surge of the COVID-19 cases.

The State Education Ministers and Secretaries will also attend the meeting.

The meeting is eagerly awaited by the students and parents, who are hoping for a clear picture to emerge with regard to the Board examinations.

In the State, the Class 10 (SSC) examinations are scheduled to be conducted from June 7. Though the government has been maintaining that the examinations will be conducted as per the schedule, sources in the department say that the conduct of the examinations amidst such high number of COVID-19 positive cases may not be possible.

“The government, at the moment, is not looking at cancellation of the crucial examinations, but it plans to further postpone the examination dates,” says an official.

Since there has been no let-up in the pandemic situation, and not many days are left for the scheduled examination dates, it is anybody’s guess that the government can ill-afford to go ahead with its decision to conduct the examinations, the official adds.

Education Minister A. Suresh, meanwhile, has said that the safety of the students and teachers is paramount for the government.

“We are also mindful of the parents’ worry. The Chief Minister has made it very clear that the health and safety of the children should be the top priority. The Class X examinations are an important milestone in the students’ academic career. But, we will not allow anyone to suffer on account of the examinations,” he has reassured.

Sunday’s meeting, Mr. Suresh says, may focus mainly on eliciting the views of the stakeholders on the conduct of the CBSE and ICSE examinations for Class 12 students.

Many States, including Telangana, have cancelled the Class 10 examinations and declared “all pass.”

Even the Centre has announced that all the Class X students in the CBSC and ICSE schools are deemed to have passed the examinations, as there is no possibility of conducting them due to the pandemic.

In Andhra Pradesh, schools are currently closed for summer vacation till the month-end, and the Class 10 students have been asked to prepare for the examinations keeping in view the present schedule. All teachers have been asked to come to the school from June 1.