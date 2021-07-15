State making tall claims on women’s safety, says BJP Mahila Morcha

‘YSRCP activists involved in majority of sexual harassment cases’

The Andhra Pradesh government lacks the sensitivity required in dealing with the cases of rape and molestation in spite of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claim to make the State a safe place for women and the launch of Disha app by him amidst fanfare, BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan has alleged.

The YSRCP activists were involved in a majority of the sexual harassment cases, and it reflected the grim scenario in the State, Ms. Vanathi Srinivasan alleged while addressing the media after participating as chief guest in the Mahila Morcha State executive committee meeting here on Thursday.

The culprits in many cases were being safeguarded by the government, while tall claims were made on women safety, the BJP leader, who was also Coimbatore South MLA, alleged.

“The State Women’s Commission chairperson also is not sensitive enough in her efforts to curb atrocities against women,” she alleged.

Prohibition

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to keep his word on imposition of total prohibition in the State after coming to power. It has been the demand of the BJP too for a long time,” she said.

Ms. Vanathi Srinivasan said the focus was on building a team of at least 10 activists in each booth and taking the Prime Minister’s welfare schemes, a large number of which were women-centric, to every house in Andhra Pradesh. Besides, emphasis was laid on taking up political and social issues confronted by women, she added.

Commenting on the skyrocketing petroleum prices, she attributed it to the high local taxes. “But, to cover-up their failures, the States are blaming the Centre,” she said.

BJP former State president Kanna Lakshminarayana was present.